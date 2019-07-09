Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom

Bombing by Houthis in Yemen [Hussain Albukhaiti]
 July 9, 2019 at 4:32 am

The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The drone has not achieved its targets,” a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

