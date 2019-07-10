Democratic Front asks PA to clarify reports it’s resuming relations with US

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) yesterday asked the Palestinian Authority (PA) to clarify reports that it is resuming relations with the US, the Safa news agency reported.

This came after Israel Hayom ran a news piece that claimed senior PA and American officials have been exchanging messages that might be followed by a meeting between the PA’s Chief of Intelligence Services Majed Faraj and his American counterparts.

The DFLP slammed Palestinian daily Al-Ayyam which interviewed Trump’s envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt in the light of the comprehensive Palestinian boycott of Trump’s administration, his envoys, advisor to the Middle East Jared Kushner and his Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Al-Ayyam met Greenblatt just days after he took part in the inauguration of a Jewish tunnel which runs under the Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

What happed, the DFLP said, causes much political disruption inside the Palestinian national movement in light of the division between Fatah and Hamas, as well as the worrying situation of the PLO due to the monopolisation of its control by Fatah.

The DFLP called for the PA to clarify what was published by Israel Hayom in order to maintain the unity of the national Palestinian movement against the US peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century” and the findings of the Bahrain workshop.

It warned that resuming relations with the US will accelerate the Arab world’s steps to normalise relations with Israel.

