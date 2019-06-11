Hamas agreed to Arab initiative to face deal of century, but Fatah refused

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri revealed yesterday that his movement had received an invitation from an Arab country to host a Palestinian meeting aimed at facing the US peace initiative dubbed the “deal of the century”, but Fatah rejected it.

The official Hamas news site reported Abu Zuhri saying that his movement accepted the invitation but was informed that Fatah rejected it.

“The repeated Fatah setbacks are a result of its internal arrogance and running after futile external alliances,” Abu Zuhri said.

The US is expected to reveal the economic part of its deal of the century at the Bahrain conference on 25-26 June.

Both the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian businessmen have vowed to boycott the conference which has been titled “Peace to Prosperity”. They claim it is a step towards abolishing the rights of the Palestinian people.

