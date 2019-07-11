Iran’s Rouhani warns UK of ‘consequences’ after seizure of oil tanker

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday warned Britain of the “consequences” of its detention of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, the Tasnim news agency reported.

“I point out to British that you initiated maritime insecurity and you shall grasp the consequences of it later on,” Rouhani said in remarks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

The Iranian president described the British measure as a “foolish act”.

Last week, British Royal Marines boarded and seized Iranian Grace 1 oil tanker off Gibraltar on suspicion that it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macier to protest the tanker’s detention.

