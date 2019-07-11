PLO: Israel judiciary partner in ‘ethnic cleansing’

Member of PLO’s Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi yesterday condemned the “dangerous” Israeli settlement expansion in occupied Jerusalem and its outskirts, Quds Net News reported.

Her comments followed the Israeli forced expulsion of the Siyam family from their house in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan and handing it over the settler organisation, Elad, which promote settlement in occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Ashrawi said: “We strongly condemn the retention of the systematic Israeli policy of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians in Jerusalem, including evictions, confiscation of properties, starvation policy and economic restrictions which are being translated into the daily life of the Palestinians.”

Israel, she added, is planning to demolish Palestinian homes in Jerusalem neighbourhoods.

The PLO official accused Israeli legislative, judicial and executive institutions of carrying out “crimes” to reinforce Israel’s colonial project.

The Israeli judicial system is playing a “dangerous” game in affording the needed legal cover for the “crimes” against Jerusalemites, she continued.