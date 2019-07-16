Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Did US President Trump call for Palestinians’ right of return?

Following comments that Rashida Tlaib and the rest of the "squad" should "go back to where they came from"
July 16, 2019 at 2:48 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Twitter Trends, UK, US
Amy Addison
 July 16, 2019 at 2:48 pm
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district [Rothman’s/Facebook]
US congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar of Minnesota delivers a speech in Washington, US on 10 January 2019 [Safvan Allahverdi/Anadolu Agency ]
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib delivers a speech at the event that was held by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Washington DC, United States on 10 January 2019 [Safvan Allahverdi/Anadolu Agency]
US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

US President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that congresswomen of colour should “go back to where they came from”.

He was allegedly referring to four congresswomen, Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Somalian-American Ilhan Omar, Puerto Rican-American Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and African-American Ayanna Pressley.

Following accusations of racism, President Trump responded by labelling the four – known as “the squad” – “unpopular and unrepresentative”, accusing them of making “Israel feel abandoned by the US”.

Some were excited about the prospect of Palestinians being able to return to Palestine.

Others were confused President Trump’s stance on Israel-Palestine after his outburst.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out it was not possible for Tlaib – or other in fact other diaspora Palestinians – to go home due to Israel’s occupation.

Meanwhile, Tlaib accused President Trump of attempting to divert attention from the planned “rounding up” of migrants by the US’ Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

President Trump’s Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, attempted to explain away his comments.

READ: Trump administration ‘uniquely dysfunctional’, says UK ambassador to US

California Congressman Ted Lieu retorted that President Trump’s words were racist, plain and simple.

Others pointed out that President Trump’s own wife, Melania, was herself a migrant:

When outgoing-UK Prime Minister Theresa May condemned his comments, people were quick to point out her infamous “go home” posters.

Others suggested that perhaps President Trump should put his money where his mouth is and “go back to where he came from”, given his “Scotch” roots.

However, some were not keen on the idea of President Trump returning to Scotland.

READ: Trump announces sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini, who died in 1989

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineTwitter TrendsUKUS
Show Comments
Show Comments