Did US President Trump call for Palestinians’ right of return?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district [Rothman’s/Facebook] US congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar of Minnesota delivers a speech in Washington, US on 10 January 2019 [Safvan Allahverdi/Anadolu Agency ] US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib delivers a speech at the event that was held by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Washington DC, United States on 10 January 2019 [Safvan Allahverdi/Anadolu Agency] US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

US President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that congresswomen of colour should “go back to where they came from”.

He was allegedly referring to four congresswomen, Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Somalian-American Ilhan Omar, Puerto Rican-American Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and African-American Ayanna Pressley.

Following accusations of racism, President Trump responded by labelling the four – known as “the squad” – “unpopular and unrepresentative”, accusing them of making “Israel feel abandoned by the US”.

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Some were excited about the prospect of Palestinians being able to return to Palestine.

Trump: “If you don’t like it here, you can go back to where you came from.” Palestinians: “Where do we sign up?”#Palestine #FreePalestine — Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) July 15, 2019

As Palestinians, when we see President Trump tweet to a US congresswoman of Palestinian origin “go back to your country,” we gladly accept that tweet as 1- US recognition of the Palestinian State 2- Full support for the Palestinian right of return. 😂 finally #dealofthecentury — FADI ELSALAMEEN (@Elsalameen) July 15, 2019

Others were confused President Trump’s stance on Israel-Palestine after his outburst.

So if President Trump tells Rashida Tlaib to go back home is he advocating for the Palestinians right of return? I'm lost!! — zak brophy (@zakbrophy) July 16, 2019

Some Twitter users were quick to point out it was not possible for Tlaib – or other in fact other diaspora Palestinians – to go home due to Israel’s occupation.

My precious father Wasim was a child #refugees from Jerusalem, Palestine. He loves America and works every day to help progress America's promise. He has also been told to go back to where he came from. He would—we all would—if our ancestral home wasn't occupied by Zionists. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) July 15, 2019

How can Rashidai Tlaib go back to Palestine (I know she was born in Detroit) when Zionists like you wiped Palestine off the map? (google the world map and try to find Palestine)- and then you tell her to go home? — tim mellis (@timm500) July 14, 2019

@realDonaldTrump tells U.S born Palestinian @RashidaTlaib to "go back home". Does he mean occupied Palestine? #freepalestine — Chingford Jon (@ChingfordJon) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Tlaib accused President Trump of attempting to divert attention from the planned “rounding up” of migrants by the US’ Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

.@RepKarenBass is right. My biggest fear is that he is intentionally distracting us from the fact that ICE is knocking on doors without warrants right now. He is distracting us from the fact that colleagues are at the border reporting on the horrific and inhumane conditions. https://t.co/fwk4677gtp — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

President Trump’s Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, attempted to explain away his comments.

So typical to watch the mainstream media and Dems attack @realDonaldTrump for speaking directly to the American people. His message is simple: the U.S.A. is the greatest nation on Earth, but if people aren’t happy here they don’t have to stay. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) July 15, 2019

California Congressman Ted Lieu retorted that President Trump’s words were racist, plain and simple.

Dear @PressSec: When people tell me to "go back" to where I came from, it's because of my race. The message from @realDonaldTrump was simple, but it was also racist. There is no way to spin the racist tweets of @POTUS because most Americans can read. He wrote what he wrote. https://t.co/7BYrcJGXIu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 16, 2019

Others pointed out that President Trump’s own wife, Melania, was herself a migrant:

I wonder if @realDonaldTrump told his wife and his in-laws to "go back where they came from"? #RacistInChief #RacistTrump — Doug Isom (@dcsweb) July 14, 2019

When outgoing-UK Prime Minister Theresa May condemned his comments, people were quick to point out her infamous “go home” posters.

Theresa May says Donald Trump's "Go Home" comments are completely unacceptable pic.twitter.com/f7YdOUSDD0 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 15, 2019

Theresa May: "It's completely unacceptable for Donald Trump to tell Congresswomen to go home" Also Theresa May: pic.twitter.com/UzrYgptZVB — JCWI (@JCWI_UK) July 15, 2019

Others suggested that perhaps President Trump should put his money where his mouth is and “go back to where he came from”, given his “Scotch” roots.

Is Donald Trump racist and should he go back to his own countries (Germany and Scotland) before showing us how it’s done? — Hampstead Village Voice (@VillageVoice1) July 15, 2019

AOC and Megan McCain lead backlash against Trump's 'racist' tweet https://t.co/9bGj4hHoU2 via @MailOnline THIS MAN IS DISGUSTING Germany nor scotland will take you when you go back to where you came from hideous behaviour — nicola jane ablett (@rakdiva) July 15, 2019

I see racist Trump is telling people born in the USA of immigrant heritage to "go back to their own countries" if they disagree with him. Don't think he'll be welcome back in Scotland! — Eddie Mooney (@moonoid) July 15, 2019

However, some were not keen on the idea of President Trump returning to Scotland.

For the avoidance of doubt, if this “go back to your own country” becomes a thing, under NO circumstances will Scotland EVER give political asylum to Trump! We don’t much like racists or people who lack basic humanity. — Rhoda Miller (@RhodaMiller14) July 16, 2019

