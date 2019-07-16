Egypt’s top diplomat calls for greater US investment

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri has called for greater US investment in the country in light of what he considered as promising trade and investment opportunities, the ministry’s spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Shukri added that an investment-friendly climate has been generated by the economic reforms and the measures taken by the Egyptian government in the past few years.

In a meeting with Myron Brilliant, the executive vice president and head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, the pair discussed ways to promote economic and trade cooperation between Egypt and the US.

READ: $9 billion for Egypt in return for deal of the century