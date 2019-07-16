Hamas delegation arrives in Russia

A high-level delegation from Hamas yesterday arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Member of Hamas’ political bureau, Hossam Badran, said in a statement that the delegation is headed by senior Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzouk, adding that the visit to Moscow aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the movement and the Russian government and has nothing to do with the intra-Palestinian reconciliation file.

News reports revealed last week that Egypt rejected a request by Hamas to allow the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, to head the delegation and travel to Iran, Turkey and Qatar.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed quoted a Hamas source as saying: “It is clear that Egypt completely object to Haniyeh’s foreign tour, in protest against the countries which he will visit.”

