US to Hezbollah: Blockade will ease if you do not join Iran in future attacks

The United States has asked Iranian ally Hezbollah not to intervene in the event of a future confrontation with Tehran in the Gulf, Israel’s Maariv newspaper reported.

The paper pointed out that the Americans delivered their message via a German mediator, pledging in return to ease the financial blockade imposed on Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been struggling as a result of the US sanctions against a number of its members and those imposed on Iran, the paper explained.

Meanwhile, Iran said on Sunday it had no contacts with the United States.

READ: US sanctions three Hezbollah leaders, including two members of Lebanon’s Parliament

“There are no negotiations with America at any level,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

“We have not abandoned the negotiating table. Two years ago, the United States participated in the meetings of the Joint Commission on the Nuclear Agreement, but it abandoned the agreement and now lies and claims that it is ready for negotiations,” he said.

“The current conditions in the region and around the world require us to be more vigilant than before,” he added.