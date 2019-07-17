Bahrain family disowns son for appearing on Al Jazeera 

A Bahraini man has been disowned by members of his family for appearing on a show broadcast by Qatari Al Jazeera satellite channel.

The Al-Balushi family issued a statement on Monday announcing their decision to disown Hisham Hilal Al-Balushi who appeared on a show which “included a lot of fabrications to attack Bahrain”, a Bahraini news channel reported.

The statement described Hisham as a “traitor to his homeland and his family” and stressed on the family’s loyalty to the leadership of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and adherence to national values”.

The show, which stirred controversy in Bahrain, claimed that in 2003 the Bahraini intelligence had secretly recruited leaders from the Al-Qaeda in order to assassinate prominent opponents.

Secret audio recordings were aired during the documentary with reports that the plan had been “directly commissioned by the King of Bahrain”.

Earlier, Bahraini Information Minister Ali Bin Mohammed al-Rumaihi criticized the Qatari media outlets, accusing it of using “despicable methods of provocation”.