Israel arrests 19 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 19 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”, without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

READ: Israel’s Shin Bet refuses work permits for 5,000 Gazans.