UN: More than 274,000 displaced in Yemen in 2019

July 17, 2019 at 12:17 pm
A Yemeni man inspects the damage caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a cholera treatment centrer supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Abs region of Yemen on 11 June 2018. [ESSA AHMED/AFP/Getty Images]
The UN Human Rights Commission (UNHCR) announced yesterday that more than 274,000 Yemenis had been displaced since the start of 2019, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The UNHCR noted that 75 people are reported dead or injured each week in Yemen.

The UNHCR called for all the parties of the conflict to do their best to protect the civilians and the infrastructure.

Since 2014, the country has been experiencing an armed conflict between the Houthis, backed by Iran, and pro-government fighters.

In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition entered the war with the announced aim of reversing Houthi gains, but it has carried out several attacks that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.

More than 70,000 people have been killed, according to UN reports, since the start of 2016.

