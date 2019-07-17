UN: More than 274,000 displaced in Yemen in 2019

The UN Human Rights Commission (UNHCR) announced yesterday that more than 274,000 Yemenis had been displaced since the start of 2019, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The UNHCR noted that 75 people are reported dead or injured each week in Yemen.

#Yemen: 75 civilian casualties reported each week and more than 274,000 displaced since the beginning of 2019. UNHCR reiterates its call to all parties to the conflict to do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/ewDtUmTWRO — UNHCR Yemen (@UNHCRYemen) July 16, 2019

The UNHCR called for all the parties of the conflict to do their best to protect the civilians and the infrastructure.

Since 2014, the country has been experiencing an armed conflict between the Houthis, backed by Iran, and pro-government fighters.

WATCH: Over 7,500 children killed or wounded in Yemen since 2013

In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition entered the war with the announced aim of reversing Houthi gains, but it has carried out several attacks that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.

More than 70,000 people have been killed, according to UN reports, since the start of 2016.