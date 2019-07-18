Report: Palestinian prisoner died of torture in Israel jails

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said yesterday it had obtained information that proved that Palestinian prisoner Nassar Taqatqa died as a result of the severe torture he endured while in Israeli prisons, Arab48 reported.

In a statement, the PPC reported a number of prisoners saying that Taqatqa started suffering while inside the investigation centre of Al-Jalama.

Taqatqa was taken to a cell in Meggido Prison in the Negev on 9 July and was handcuffed to his bed and then severely beaten.

On 11 July, the prison administration refused to release him to the public departments under the pretext that he was being punished.

Then, on 14 July, he was moved on a stretcher to the hospital of Al-Ramla Prison. The prisoners said he was suffering from a very critical condition.

Just two days later, on Tuesday, he was announced dead.

In the statement, the PPC said that initial reports stated that he suffered fractions in his limbs which were a result of the torture he had endured.

Head of the PPC Qaddoura Fares said on Tuesday that Taqatqa had been found dead in his room in Al-Ramla Prison hospital. The cause of death had not been announced.

Taqatqa was arrested on 19 June from his house in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

His death brings the number of Palestinian prisoners who have died while in Israeli jails since 1967 to 220, the PPC said.