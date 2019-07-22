Portuguese / Spanish / English

Twitter suspends accounts of Iran news sites

July 22, 2019 at 12:13 pm
In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of an Apple Inc. iPhone 5 in this arranged photograph on September 25, 2016 in Paris, France (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Twitter has suspended the accounts of a number of Iranian news sites for their alleged harassment of members of the Baha’I faith

Young Journalists Club (YJC), run by state broadcaster IRIB, state-run IRNA, and Mehr were among the Farsi-language accounts suspended on Saturday.

The English-language accounts of Fars agency and Press Tv remained operational.

In response to the  move, the sites said they believed they were being targeting for their coverage of the tensions in the region in particular after Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf on Friday.

However sources told the BBC that the accounts were suspended due to their harassment of member of the Baha’i faith.

Members of the Baha’i faith are not recognised in Iran and they have repeatedly been targeted and persecuted.

