Israel minister: We are ‘the only country in the world killing Iranians’

Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation, Tzachi Hanegbi, boasted yesterday that Israel is the only country in the world that is “killing Iranians”.

Speaking during a radio interview Hanegbi, who is also a member of the State Security Cabinet (SSC), said: “For two years now, Israel has been the only country in the world killing Iranians.”

He added: “We have hit the Iranians hundreds of times in Syria. Sometimes they admit it, sometimes foreign publications expose the matter, sometimes a minister, sometimes the chief of staff. But everything is a coordinated policy.”

Commenting on why Iran did not respond to the Israeli attacks targeting its troops and headquarters in Syria, Hanegbi indicated that ” The Iranians are very limited in their responses, and it’s not because they do not have the capabilities, but because they understand that Israel means business.”

“We are very firm on issues of national security.”

Israel has repeated targeted what it calls “Iranian targets” in Syria killing a number of personnel.

