Fatah Parliament calls for reconsidering Palestinian relations with Israel

Palestine’s Revolutionary Council (RC), led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, called on Tuesday for a reconsideration of the overall Palestinian relationship with Israel.

The Revolutionary Council (Fatah’s Parliament) said in a statement that the Israeli government “has systematically undermined all agreements signed with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), through further settlement, targeting of Jerusalem, the continuation of the siege on Gaza, and the piracy of Palestinian taxes’ funds.”

“All this requires the implementation of the decisions of the Central Council of the PLO to reconsider the overall political, economic, and security relations with the occupying power and the gradual economic split from it to ensure our people’s rights and interests,” the Revolutionary Council (RC) added.

The Council assured that “the resistance and combating of settlement colonialism by all available means remains the essence of our national project aimed at ending the occupation. Fatah stresses its full involvement, with its entire staff, in the popular resistance and all places and points of confrontation with the occupation.”

The US administration will only be dealt with based on international legitimacy. We will not accept exchanging our rights with money. There is no alternative to a solution that embodies our independent state, the ending of the Israeli occupation and our right to full and undiminished sovereignty in our land of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the RC stressed.

The Council reiterated its “absolute rejection of all US procedures and decisions that are against the Palestinian rights, sanctity, and refugees, and continued vigorous action, at all levels, to foil these unjust measures that violate the international law and undermine the chances of achieving a just peace in the region.”

“The city of Jerusalem remains our eternal capital, and it constitutes the heart of our national project. We call on our people to firmly confront the occupation measures that are aimed at demolishing houses and neighbourhoods, imposing Judaisation, breaking into the Aqsa Mosque and isolating Jerusalem from its surroundings,” the Fatah Revolutionary Council said.

The RC’s statement suggested, giving “Jerusalem and the support of its people and their steadfastness the highest priority in all our plans, projects, and movement, and to unify the references to work therein, including the unification of the administrative and financial decision, the revitalisation of the Jerusalem Municipal Council, the activation of the work of the Arab and Islamic funds in it, as well as the need to resolutely address the leak of private and ecclesiastical properties and to impose a deterrent penalisation against those who leak them.”

The Revolutionary Council expressed Fatah movement’s readiness to engage positively with the Egyptian effort to immediately and fully implement the agreement of October 12, 2017, to achieve reconciliation and end the ongoing internal Palestinian division since mid-2007.

The RC insisted on seeking a “genuine national partnership with all national and Islamic forces and factions based on the unity of the homeland, the unity of the political regime, the ending of the Israeli occupation and the embodiment of the establishment of our independent state led by the PLO.”