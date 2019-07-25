Kuwait: Lack of accountability encourages Israel to ignore international community

Lack of accountability is encouraging Israel to disrespect the international community and its decisions, Kuwait’s envoy to the UN said yesterday.

Presenting a draft resolution that condemns the occupation state’s demolition of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, Mansour Al-Otaibi accused Israel of violating international law, stating that the lack of accountability has emboldened the occupying regime to expand illegal settlements by confiscating Palestinian land.

This has also led to increased violence, arbitrary detentions causing disruption to Palestinians’ livelihood, he added.

Al-Otaibi concluded saying that his country completely rejects the Israeli behaviour towards the Palestinians and their rights.

Amnesty: Israel’s mass demolition of Jerusalem homes a ‘war crime’

On Monday, the Israeli occupation demolished 16 residential buildings, including more than 100 apartments, in Wadi Hummus area in Jerusalem’s Sur Baher neighbourhood. The area is nominally under the PA’s administrative and security control.

Israel claims that the buildings were too close to its illegal Separation Wall and are therefore a security risk.

The international community rebuked Israel for violating international humanitarian law, noting theses violations amounted to war crimes.

However the US yesterday blocked an attempt by Kuwait, Indonesia and South Africa to get the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israel’s demolition.