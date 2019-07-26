Israel army injures Palestinian protester in West Bank

A Palestinian demonstrator throws a rock in response to Israeli forces’ intervention during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A Palestinian demonstrator throws a rock in response to Israeli forces’ intervention during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A Palestinian demonstrator throws a rock in response to Israeli forces’ intervention during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] Palestinian demonstrators throw rock using slingshot in response to Israeli forces’ intervention during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] An Israeli soldier intervenes Palestinians during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] An Israeli soldier intervenes Palestinians during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A Palestinian demonstrator throws a rock using slingshot in response to Israeli forces’ intervention during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] An Israeli soldier intervenes Palestinians during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] Palestinian demonstrators throw rocks using slingshot in response to Israeli forces’ intervention during a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 26 July 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli army on Friday used rubber bullets and teargas shells to disperse Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli army attacked the weekly march [in the Kafr Qaddum town], using rubber bullets and teargas shells,” Murad Shtewi, the protest organiser, told Anadolu Agency.

Shtewi said at least one protester was injured by rubber bullets and dozens others were affected by tear gas.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on the confiscated Palestinian land.

According to estimates, 640,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 different settlements built with the Israeli government’s approval and more than 200 settler “outposts”, built without Israeli approval, throughout the West Bank.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an “occupied territory” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.

READ: Ethnic cleansing and normalisation should both end immediately