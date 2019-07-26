Knife-wielding gang attacks Arsenal’s Ozil in London

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted by an armed carjacking gang in north London yesterday.

The pair were in Ozil’s black Mercedes G Wagen when two people on mopeds attempted to rob them. Video circulating on social media shows 26-year-old Kolasinac fighting off the two men who are seen wielding knives.

The player can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked men who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds while Turkish Ozil, 30, ran to a restaurant for help.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

Arsenal said in a statement: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Algeria football captain snubs Egypt PM