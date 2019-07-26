Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Knife-wielding gang attacks Arsenal’s Ozil in London

July 26, 2019 at 9:19 am | Published in: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Europe & Russia, Germany, News, Turkey, UK
Arsenal player Sead Kolasinac confronts two armed masked men in north London on 25 July 2019 [Twitter]
 July 26, 2019 at 9:19 am

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted by an armed carjacking gang in north London yesterday.

The pair were in Ozil’s black Mercedes G Wagen when two people on mopeds attempted to rob them. Video circulating on social media shows 26-year-old Kolasinac fighting off the two men who are seen wielding knives.

Mesut Ozil, football player [File photo]

Mesut Ozil, football player [File photo]

The player can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked men who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds while Turkish Ozil, 30, ran to a restaurant for help.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

Arsenal said in a statement: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Algeria football captain snubs Egypt PM

Categories
Bosnia & HerzegovinaEurope & RussiaGermanyNewsTurkeyUK
Show Comments
Show Comments