Israel attacks protesters in newly demolished Jerusalem area

Israeli occupation forces yesterday attacked Palestinian protesters in the Wadi Al-Hummus neighbourhood of the occupied Jerusalem town of Sur Baher, Ma’an reported.

The protesters gathered on both sides of the illegal Israeli Separation Wall and held Friday prayers in the area to show solidarity with its residents who saw 100 residential units razed this week in what rights groups have described as Israel’s “biggest crime of ethnic cleansing since 1967”.

Head of the Committee of Wadi Al-Hummus, Hamada Hamada, said occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters with gas canisters and rubber bullets, protesters had problems breathing as a result.

Mohamed Abu-Teir, member of the committee, said that the Israeli occupation attacked the Palestinian homes adjacent to the Separation Wall, causing many casualties among women and children.

Mufti of Palestinian Territories Sheikh Mohamed Hussein said during the Friday sermon prior to the protests: “The Israeli occupation targets Jerusalem through ethnic cleansing, but Jerusalem and Jerusalemites are here and will remain here forever.”

Arab Member of Israel’s Knesset Ahmad Tibi, who attended the protests, said: “Israel aims to change the demographic composition in favour of Jews through the demolition of Palestinian homes, but they will never succeed in achieving their goals.”