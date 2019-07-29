Ethiopians grow green thumb in billion tree drive

Ethiopians from all walks of life took to open spaces nationwide on Monday to take part in a massive campaign that set out to plant 200 million seedlings in a span of 12 hours, reports Anadolu Agency.

The initiative was introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to plant 4 billion tree seedlings in the rainy season of June, July, and August.

Studies show Ethiopia’s forest cover at the onset of the 19th Century accounted for 420,000 square kilometers (35% of the country’s land area), which has now dwindled to under 10%.

Forest clearing for settlement and farming purposes is the main culprit for forest depletion in Ethiopia whose population almost tripled from 1940 to 2000.

More than 80% of Ethiopia’s population lives in rural areas with agriculture (farming and/or cattle-rearing) as the prime source of income.

Dechassa Jirru, a forestry researcher, told Anadolu Agency that “the campaign is a great beginning. However, the big deal would be to follow up.”

“Optimum use should be made from the forest by creating a community ownership structure that would care for the trees and benefit from it,” he said.

In a show of solidarity to Ethiopia’s efforts, Turkish Embassy diplomats and staff in Addis Ababa planted trees.

Evren Muderrisoglu, deputy head of mission at the embassy, said: “We are very happy to participate in this campaign. It is a green legacy program and today we planted African Tulip, Lebanon Cedar, and Jacaranda and rose tree.”

“It is a breakthrough event that would benefit generations,” he said.