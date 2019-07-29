PA: US, Israel disregard for international law strips UN of its role

The US and Israel’s disrespect for international law strips the UN of its role, Quds Net News reported the Palestinian Foreign Ministry saying yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry warned the international community of the effects of its silence regarding the American and Israeli actions, stressing that they encourage the expansionist Israeli projects which undermine all prospects of peace.

The ministry also called for the international community to urgently move and fulfil its commitments towards the Palestinians and to rein in Israeli occupation forces and the armed settler militias.

It went on to call on the international community to preserve the credibility of the UN and quickly afford international protection to the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the ministry renewed its call for the International Criminal Court to “quickly” open an investigation into the Israeli crimes and hold perpetrators accountable.

The ministry said that the continuous Israeli violations against the Palestinians, their land and their holy sites is part of the Israeli “open war” on Palestinian national rights.

Referring to the demolition of more than 100 Palestinian homes in Jerusalem last week, the ministry said that it is part of Israel’s Judaisation policies.

It stated that this is a “clear evidence” that the Israeli occupation state is reinforcing apartheid in occupied Palestine.