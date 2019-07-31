Emirati delegation visits Tehran to discuss border cooperation

An Iranian military delegation arrived at Tehran on Tuesday to discuss border issues between the two countries, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The meeting takes place six years after the last visit, despite the ongoing tensions between the two countries, exacerbated by the crisis of carriers in the Persian Gulf.

IRNA declared that the Sixth Joint Meeting of the Iranian and Emirati Coast Guard would be held in Tehran to discuss joint border cooperation issues.

Seven UAE Coast Guard officials arrived in Tehran and will discuss the issues of joint border cooperation, the influx of the two countries citizens and speeding up data transfer between them.

The fifth joint meeting of the Iranian and Emirati Coast Guard was held in Tehran on October 2013.

The Emirati-Iranian relations are strained by three islands, namely, Greater and Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. Abu Dhabi and Tehran were at odds over this issue, for the UAE claims to be occupied by Iran.

Tensions between the two countries have grown as a result of the five-year conflict in Yemen.

Tensions have also increased over Iran’s alleged accusation of targeting or inciting other groups to target oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. However, Tehran denies these accusations.

In May, the UAE announced four commercial ships were being subjected to sabotaging off the port of Fujairah. However, Iran has denied US accusations and refused to assume responsibility for the attack.