Libyan Government of National Accord: ‘Haftar hiring foreign forces to attack Tripoli’

Major General Osama Joueili, Commander of the Western Military Region of the Government of National Accord (GNA), announced that his forces took “unexpected” countermeasures in anticipation of an external air attack on the capital Tripoli.

In a video interview posted on Operation Volcano of Wrath Facebook page, Joueili revealed the availability of “intelligence information about airstrikes on Tripoli carried out by (unnamed) foreign forces, which have been recruited from abroad.”

Read: Chaos and fear in Libya’s Mitiga airport after missiles halt air traffic

The military commander in the internationally recognised GNA warned that the possible attack “would provoke a reaction and unexpected countermeasures.”

As for the seizure of French weapons in Gharyan (south of Tripoli), Joueili explained that the Libyan Presidential Council, which has formally asked France to clarify the matter, is still waiting for a response.

He continued: “The French are claiming that the weapons are unserviceable and will be destroyed. However, Libya is not a dumping ground (…), and these statements are not convincing.”