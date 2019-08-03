Runaway UAE Princess Latifa’s confidante reveals worrying details about sister Shamsa’s fate

Australian website News.com.au has published a report by Daniela Elser about Sheikha Shamsa Al-Maktoum, who tried to escape from her father Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s UK palace when she was 18-years-old. Shamsa was found in nearby Cambridge and forcibly returned to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where no news has since been heard about her and where she is said to have been imprisoned and beaten.

Shamsa Al-Maktoum apparently tried to commit suicide after she was isolated from the world, according to a woman who worked for the ruling family. Shamsa has not appeared at public events since her abduction in 2000, the year she fled her father’s £75 million ($91 million) palace in Surrey, UK. She was allegedly found in the streets of Cambridge and taken by private plane to Dubai.

Shamsa, now 37, had driven a Black Range Rover to the edge of the family estate and left it in the street. She was said to be bored with the restrictions imposed on her and unhappy with her life, after her father informed her that she was not allowed to go to university. She was then found two months later and taken to Dubai.

A woman who claimed to be Shamsa called Cambridgeshire police and said she had been kidnapped, but the investigation was stopped. Now Finnish coach Tina Yuhanin, who was hired to give fitness classes to Shamsa’s sister, Sheikha Latifa in 2001, who herself later tried to escape, has revealed new details about the princess’ fate.

In an interview with News.com.au, Yuhanin revealed worrying details about the life of Shamsa, who she met while working in Dubai. After gaining her confidence, Latifa slowly started telling Yuhanin about the ill-treatment she has been subjected to by her family, and that she spent three years in prison and was tortured when she tried to escape from Dubai at the age of 16.

In March 2018, Yuhanin tried to help Latifa to escape, crossing land to Jordanian capital Amman and then travelling 40 kilometres on a rubber boat, before meeting a former French Navy officer named Harvey Hubert who was waiting for them on his yacht. The three decided to sail to Goa in India, and from there Latifa was supposed to find her way to the United States.

Instead, an Indian-UAE commando unit intercepted the yacht, abducted Latifa and imprisoned the crew. Yuhanin and the rest of the crew were released after spending two weeks in a prison in Dubai. Yuhanin has since been working to draw the world’s attention to the case of Latifa, and announced the formation of a group named “Free Latifa”.

In December 2018, the ruling family published photos of Latifa with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former Irish President, Mary Robinson, to confirm that Latifa is in a good health condition and is being taken care of by her family.

Instead, the photo – in which she looked absent-minded – raised concerns about her life. However, the fate of her sister Shamsa remains unknown. “She was kidnapped in Britain in 2000, forcibly taken to Dubai and kept in prison for eight years,” said Yuhanin, describing her concerning situation. Latifa told Yuhanin that she was beaten on her feet with sticks.

Latifa was released in 2008 and then arrested two years later when she tried to contact British media outlets and the Cambridge police, which investigated her disappearance. This time she was kept in a bedroom in her mother’s house and “given pain killers,” Yuhanin said.

Yuhanin recalled seeing Shamsa twice while working in Dubai, saying “the first time I met Shamsa was at the royal sports complex. She looked absent-minded, unhappy, uncomfortable and sad waiting for her private trainer.”

“She looked bad,” said Yuhanin. “Five years later I met her again at one of her sisters’ weddings in 2016. She had changed a lot, lost so much weight that I could not recognise her. She looked like she is suffering from anorexia. Latifa told me she had stopped eating, she looked like a zombie.”

According to Yuhanin, she learned from Latifa that her sister tried to commit suicide because she could “no longer stand the situation”. Before fleeing Dubai, Latifa videotaped herself describing the terrible life of her sister Shamsa and the rest of the family. She spoke of the torture she was subjected to, saying: “One of them grabbed me while another kept beating me repeatedly” and “the next time I was tortured for five hours. I was dragged out of bed and taken to another place in the palace where I was tortured”.

The two sisters are still being held against their will.

More recently a court in UK capital London witnessed the first session of a court battle between Princess Haya Al-Hussein, the sixth wife of Mohammed Bin Rashid, over the children’s custody and protection against forced marriage.

It was reported that Princess Haya fled after learning about Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al-Maktoum’s authoritarian treatment of both Shamsa and Latifa. It is likely that their fate will be revealed during the battle over custody of the children between the ruler of Dubai and the Jordanian princess. “After 15 years of marriage to Sheikh Mohammed, Princess Haya finally got to see things clearer. She discovered his true nature and perhaps wanted to protect herself and her two children,” Yuhanin said.

“I would not have devoted 16 months to defend and call for the release of Latifa if I did not think her freedom would become a reality. I hope Shamsa will be released too, for opportunities for both Shamsa and Latifa have increased amid Princess Haya’s hearing,” said Yuhanin, hoping a judicial battle could shift media attention and contribute to liberating Shamsa and Latifa.

