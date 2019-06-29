Reports: Dubai princess left Crown Prince husband, fled UAE

Dubai’s Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein has left her husband Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Princess Haya reportedly left her husband Al-Maktoum and fled the country with her two children, seven-year-old Zayed and 11-year-old Al Jalila. She is reported to have initially fled to Germany with the help of a German diplomat. Germany is apparently now refusing to return her to the Emirates, despite a request from Al-Maktoum.

However, other reports have claimed Princess Haya is currently in hiding in London and has taken £31 million ($39 million) to “start her new life” in the UK capital.

READ: Israel’s Mossad liaising with UAE ahead of Dubai Expo

This comes just a year after one of Al-Maktoum’s children, Princess Latifa, also fled Dubai. The princess went missing off the coast of Goa, India, with US national Jean-Pierre Herve Jaubert, a former French intelligence agent and author. She was later understood to be hiding on a yacht with Jaubert and an unnamed British friend.

At the time, Princess Latifa explained the reasons for her escape in a YouTube video, claiming she had been “imprisoned, tortured, beaten and censored” by the Emirati royal family.

However, Princess Latifa was subsequently captured and returned to the UAE. Following her return the princess disappeared, only being seen alive some eight months later in a photograph alongside Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland.