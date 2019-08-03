Syria: 600 people subject to arbitrary detention in July

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced yesterday that 598 people were subject to arbitrary detention, mostly by the Syrian regime, in July, Turkish news website Yeni Şafak reported.

The report stated that the number included 38 children and 24 women, adding that the whereabouts of 387 are still unknown.

In the report, the rights group said that the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrested 296 people, including 16 children and eight women.

Meanwhile, 227 people – including 18 children and 14 women – were subject to arbitrary detention in the areas controlled by the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Worker’s Party (PKK).

In addition, other opposition groups arrested 66 people, including four children and two women, during the same period.

Between January and July, the report said, 3,049 people were arrested by the conflicting powers in Syria.

Syrian opposition sources said that more than 500,000 prisoners remain inside the prisons of the Syrian regime.

A report issued by the rights group on 30 April stated that 14,009 prisoners had been killed due to severe torture inside regime prisons since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

