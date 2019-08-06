Turkey expresses concern over India’s Kashmir move

Turkey expressed concern that India’s unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to the disputed Kashmir valley is likely to increase the prevailing tension, reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed wish in a written statement that the problem would be resolved within the framework of the relevant UN resolutions, through dialogue and by considering the legitimate interests of all Jammu and Kashmir people, Pakistan and India.

Turkey is ready to contribute to efforts to reduce the tension in the region if the parties agree, the statement said.

Since 1947, Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special provisions to enact its own laws. The provision also protected its citizenship law that disallowed outsiders to settle and own land in the territory.

The Himalayan region is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars, in 1948, 1965 and 1971, two of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighbouring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organisations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.