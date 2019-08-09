Shtayyeh discusses with Russian ambassador possibility of establishing industrial zone in Nablus

On Thursday, Palestinian Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh discussed at his office in Ramallah with Russian Ambassador to Palestine Gocha Buachidze the boosting of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade exchange fields.

The Prime Minister also discussed the possibility of establishing an industrial zone with the support of Russia in Nablus, to contribute, as industrial zones in Jenin, Hebron, Bethlehem and Jericho, in supporting the Palestinian economy and creating job opportunities, in line with the government’s plan of development clusters.

Shtayyeh stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Palestinian businesspersons and their Russian counterparts.

“The Palestinian and Russian leaderships are in constant contact, and there is a historical relationship between the two countries. We want this relationship to be crowned by holding a joint committee at the level of prime ministers, to open more prospects for cooperation between Palestine and Russia,” the Prime Minister clarified.