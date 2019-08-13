Tibi: I do not recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Al-Aqsa

Arab Member of the Knesset Ahmad Tibi said he does not recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem or Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking on Israeli television, Tibi said that he could not accept the presence of any Jew in Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that Al-Aqsa is exclusive to Muslims, adding that Jerusalem is an occupied city.

Tibi said that Israeli soldiers suppressed worshippers on the first day of Eid Al-Adha and attacked them in a brutal manner in a scene that reflects the violent image of the occupation.

Prayers for Eid Al-Adha, a celebration marked by Muslims around the world, were held in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday but were marred after Israeli settlers stormed the Muslim holy site.

“Since the morning, over 1,729 Jewish settlers have entered the compound,” Firas Al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem’s Religious Endowments Authority said in a statement.

“The settlers incursions were backed by Israeli police officers,” he said.

Israeli occupation forces used tear gas, rubber coated bullets and truncheons to disperse Muslim worshippers to make way for Jews to complete their rituals at the site.

Tibi was at the site attending prayers and was injured as a result of teargas inhalation.

