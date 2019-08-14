Poll: Social-economic concerns top priority for Jewish Israeli voters

A plurality of Jewish Israeli voters prioritise social-economic issues in September’s election, reported JTA, citing the results of a new survey published by the Israeli Democracy Institute (IDI).

Among the 760 respondents to the poll, the report stated, “economic-social issues and foreign affairs-security were the determining factors for 36.7 percent and 36.2 percent” respectively.

Among secular Jewish Israelis specifically 45.5 per cent said that they saw economic and social issues as the “key consideration when deciding which party to vote for”.

Religion was of primary importance for 67.5 per cent among the ultra-Orthodox, 53 per cent of the national religious, 44 per cent of the traditional religious and 47 per cent of the traditional nonreligious “consider issues of security and foreign affairs as most important”.

The poll also found that a majority of Jewish Israelis “support changes to the religious status quo in their nation” – although only 15.5 per cent see these issues “as important enough to determine their political choices”.

Sixty per cent supported the introduction of public transportation on Sabbath, 59.5 per cent were in favour of introducing civil marriage, and 68.5 per cent backed drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews.

According to Shuki Friedman, director of the IDI’s Centre for Religion Nation and State, “the survey once again proves that the majority in Israel is seeking to change existing arrangements”.