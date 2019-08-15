Palestinian President warns Israel because of Erdan’s statements

On Wednesday, The Palestinian President warned the Israeli occupation government against the repercussions of compromising the situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During a press statement, the President condemned the remarks of the so-called Minister of Public Security in the occupation government in which he called for changing the historical situation in the Temple Mount.

“We condemn these statements which are designed to inflame the feelings of the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic nations,” stated the President stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line which shall never be crossed.

The statement has also explained that the Israeli government shall assume the responsibility for the ongoing provocations and attacks targeting religious sites in occupied Jerusalem, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community to intervene and exert pressure on Israel to stop these attempts, which may result in an uncontrollable situation or bear severe consequences, if persistent.

The President asserted that the Palestinian leadership is maintaining full and continuous coordination with different relevant parties to stop the attacks carried out against Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish extremists under the protection of the Israeli government. It had said that the steadfast Palestinian people stationed on its land are capable of foiling all Israeli plans aiming to damage the city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said: “The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque must be changed so that Jews can pray there.”

He added: “The Jews have the right to pray in Al-Aqsa whether individually, or collectively, in an open or a closed place” that is, inside the chapels of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.