‘Forces of Freedom and Change’ nominate Abdullah Hamdouk as Sudan PM

The Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudan decided to nominate economist Abdullah Hamdouk as PM, and Mohammed Al-Hafiz Mahmoud as deputy PM.

On Thursday, sources told Reuters that Sudan’s main opposition alliance is planning to nominate economist Abdullah Hamdouk for the position of prime minister.

Sudan’s Sovereign Council will appoint a prime minister, who will take the oath on Monday, following the nomination of the Alliance of the Forces of Freedom and Change, according to a constitutional declaration agreed upon this month.

The sources said that the coalition also nominated Mohammed Al-Hafiz Mahmoud for the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Abdul Qadir Mohammed Ahmed as Chief Justice.