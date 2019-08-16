Syrian opposition shut down regime warplane

The Syrian opposition said it had shut down a warplane belonging to the regime forces in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Reuters reported that the plane’s pilot was ejected and captured by the Tahrir Al-Sham group.

The plane was a said to be of a Russian Sukhoi 22 type. The Syrian regime is yet to comment on the incident.

The jet was downed near Khan Sheikhoun, an opposition-held town that was hit by a sarin gas attack in 2017 and is now being targeted in a Russian-backed regime offensive.