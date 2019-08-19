Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased 25%

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) announced yesterday that its stockpile of enriched uranium had increased from 300 kilogrammes to 370 kilogrammes, Arabi21 reported.

According to the AEOI, Iran is to continue developing its nuclear programme.

During a parliament meeting, MP Hussein Naqawi Husseini reported the Chief of the AEOI Ali Akbar Salehi stressing on the implementation of all the directives issued by the Supreme Revolutionary Guide Ali Khamenei following the US’ withdrawal from the internationally backed nuclear deal.

The MP also said the AEOI is now developing its centrifuges.

Under that 2015 JCPOA deal, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear programme to satisfy world powers that it would not be used to develop weapons. In exchange, Iran received relief from sanctions, most of which were lifted in January 2016.

JCPOA was never ratified as a treaty by the US, although after its negotiation by the Obama administration it received backhanded approval by Congress. Lawmakers never voted to approve the deal, but narrowly voted not to reject it.

Current US President Donald Trump called the agreement “the worst deal ever” and withdrew from it, reimposing sanctions on to Iran. However the other countries who helped negotiate its terms – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom plus Germany – continue to support the deal and have been working to ensure JCPOA remains intact saying it has helped control Iran’s nuclear arsenal.