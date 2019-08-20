Gaza university closes its doors in protest

Al-Azhar University – Gaza closed its doors today in protest against the extension of the terms of its chairman.

The Workers Union called for civil action after Abdel Khaliq Al-Farra was handed a three year extension to his term as chairman of the university

The union went on to call for a sit-in outside the main entrance of the university. This comes a week after the Chairman of the educational institute’s Board of Trustees, Ibrahim Abrash, submitted his resignation in protest against the appointment.

The university’s decision to the appoint Al-Farra as chairman for a new term after the expiry of two consecutive terms totally eight years is contrary to the university’s policies and systems.

University managed called the strike irresponsible, saying it will damage the university’s reputation. It called on staff to return to their posts.

