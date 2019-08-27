Qatar top list of foreign investments in Turkey

Qatar ranked first among foreign investors having investments in Turkey for the period ranging from January to June 2019, according to data released by the Turkish Economic Policy Research Foundation (TEPAV).

According to the data, Turkey has become one of the most competitive markets in the world in terms of foreign investment, for it has achieved a significant increase by 6.3 per cent every year during early 2019, reaching about 12.4 billion dollars.

According to reports issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, the total foreign direct investment to Turkey during the first semester of 2019 amounted to 3.1 billion dollars.

Approximately 19.4 per cent of this investment came from Qatar, 18.7 from Britain and 17.5 from Azerbaijan. The share of the three countries in total foreign investment in Turkey compared to last year increased from 34.3 per cent to 55.6 per cent.

Total Qatari direct investments to Turkey amounted to 601 million dollars, compared to 85 million dollars for the same period in 2018.