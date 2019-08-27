Saad Al-Faqih: Bin Salman wants to divide Yemen and honoured Khashoggi’s assassins

Saad Al-Faqih, a prominent Saudi dissident and head of the Muslim Reform Movement, revealed that the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has agreed to a coup led by the UAE-backed militias against Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the division of Yemen.

In an exclusive interview with Al Khaleej Online, Al-Faqih said that Saudi Arabia had colluded with the UAE and its militias in Yemen by stopping logistical support for the legitimate forces in Aden and withdrawing the Giants Brigade.

Al-Faqih stated: “Despite Saudi-Emirati complicity against the legitimate government, they do not agree on everything. The Saudi Kingdom wants to delay declaring a state in the south to allow for the forces of the Southern Transitional Council to survive.”

He added: “The UAE wants to represent the change as the emergence of a new state in Yemen and a complete secession. Thus, both countries have agreed to divide Yemen.”