Social media users mock Boris Johnson’s Middle East style coup

August 29, 2019 at 12:56 pm | Published in: Egypt, News, Twitter Trends, UK
New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to the media on the steps of No 10 Downing Street in London, UK on 24 July 2019 [Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency]
Amelia Smith
Amelia Smith
@amyinthedesert
 August 29, 2019

The British prime minister’s plan to suspend parliament for five weeks just days after members of parliament return to work and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline has provoked severe condemnation from MPs.

The decision, which has been approved by the Queen, is widely considered to be Boris Johnson’s cover to force through a no deal Brexit.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is a “smash and grab on our democracy” and First minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said it will “go down in history as the day UK democracy died.”

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has called it a “constitutional outrage.”

Protests are being held in major cities across the UK calling Johnson’s decision a coup and demanding the prime minister resign.

Analysts took to social media to express surprise that the word coup, used regularly in Middle Eastern politics, was being used to describe Western affairs of the state.

Several questioned why the BBC and other media outlets had not adopted the term coup.

Others ridiculed British tropes on the Middle East including the time worn question, are Arabs ready for democracy?

Others pointed to links between the UK and dictatorial regimes namely Egypt’s Abdel Al-Fattah Al-Sisi.

With Liberal Democrats MP Chuka Umunna saying: “The Prime Minister is behaving like a tin-pot dictator, pure and simple, and the People’s Parliament will not stand for it.”

