Palestinians flock to Gaza fence for fresh protests

Palestinians converged near a fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel to demonstrate against Tel Aviv’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gaza’s National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organises weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to attend the demonstration.

“Jerusalem was and still is the capital of our Palestinian people,” NARBS said, rejecting Israeli attempts to “Judaise the city”.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

