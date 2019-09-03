Death threats against members of Algeria’s National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation

The coordinator of Algeria’s National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation, Karim Younes, said yesterday that members of his team have been threatened with death just because they appeared on TV, noting that the extent of the pressure the Commission has been under has led some members to withdraw.

This came during a meeting Karim Younes held with civil society groups, according to All About Algeria website.

“We are just volunteers and we will leave as soon as our mission is over,” Younes said, adding that “some of those criticising the Commission’s work reject the idea of achieving a truce in Algeria.”

“We want to find a solution to the country, but we are being accused to a point that some of us have been threatened with death just because we appeared on TV,” he explained.

“Dialogue should be for all Algeria and Algerians so that we can get out of the crisis. We do not represent the authority or the popular movement,” he added.

As a result of this pressure on members of the commission, Younes said, some have withdrawn from service.

