Death threats against members of Algeria’s National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation

September 3, 2019 at 8:45 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Middle East, News
For the 21st Friday in a row, Algerians stage a demonstration demanding former regime officials to step down, in Algiers, Algeria on July 05, 2019. Image shows protestors clashing with Algerian security forces [Farouk Batiche / Anadolu Agency]
Algerians stage a demonstration demanding former regime officials to step down, in Algiers, Algeria on 5 July 2019 [Farouk Batiche / Anadolu Agency]
The coordinator of Algeria’s National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation, Karim Younes, said yesterday that members of his team have been threatened with death just because they appeared on TV, noting that the extent of the pressure the Commission has been under has led some members to withdraw.

This came during a meeting Karim Younes held with civil society groups, according to All About Algeria website.

“We are just volunteers and we will leave as soon as our mission is over,” Younes said, adding that “some of those criticising the Commission’s work reject the idea of achieving a truce in Algeria.”

“We want to find a solution to the country, but we are being accused to a point that some of us have been threatened with death just because we appeared on TV,” he explained.

“Dialogue should be for all Algeria and Algerians so that we can get out of the crisis. We do not represent the authority or the popular movement,” he added.

As a result of this pressure on members of the commission, Younes said, some have withdrawn from service.

