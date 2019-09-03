Iran ‘will attack’ countries inciting others against it

A senior Revolutionary Guards Corps officer has warned that Iran will attack any country found to be inciting others against the Islamic Republic, Al-Watan Voice reported on Monday. Brigadier General Ali Shadmani is the Deputy Commander of the Corps’ Khatam Al-Anbia Headquarters.

Shadmani said that five armies in the region support Iran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen. He noted that Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, is a son of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, while the Houthis can call on more than one million fighters.

Furthermore, the Brigadier General said that Tehran has told neighbouring countries that it would attack any site used to attack Iran. He insisted that the Gulf States should understand that Iran would certainly be the winner of any war, with countries pursuing a conflict certain of receiving “destructive” blows.

