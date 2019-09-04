Libya: GNA calls on UN Security Council to protect civilian facilities 

The Interior Ministry of Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord called upon the UN Security Council on Tuesday to pass resolutions banning the bombing of civilian facilities. The move follows repeated attacks by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar against Mitiga International Airport, the only civilian airport operating in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The ministry also called on the international community and the UN to condemn those who are targeting civilian facilities in Libya. The GNA wants the world to place those involved on sanctions lists to prevent Haftar and others from committing such attacks and thus ensure the safety of civilians.

Repeated “terrorist” attacks have targeted civilian facilities, especially airports, since the beginning of Haftar’s assault on Tripoli. The ministry pointed out that at least 11 documented attacks have been made on Mitiga Airport.

READ: Haftar forces bombs Libya’s Mitiga airport as pilgrims arrive

Troops loyal to Haftar began their attack on Tripoli, where the GNA is based, on 4 April. On Sunday, the government’s Presidential Council condemned Haftar and his forces for bombing the airport the night before. The attack on Saturday, the council pointed out, coincided with the arrival of an aircraft carrying pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia. Several people were injured, including children.

When Mitiga Airport is closed, all flights are diverted to Misrata Airport, 210 km east of the capital.