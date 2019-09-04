Poll: Israel’s Lieberman benefits from re-election

Israel’s latest public opinion poll yesterday showed that the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, was continuing to gain nine seats and “remain the biggest obstacle to forming a right-wing government two weeks before elections.”

The study also said that the supporter of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had fallen from 43 per cent two weeks ago to 39 per cent.

“Netanyahu’s Likud party had won 32 seats, Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan party 31 seats, Arab-majority alliance Joint List 10 seats, and the right-wing union led by Ayelet Shaked as well as Lieberman’s party stood at nice seats,” the study pointed out.

The poll noted that the Democratic Union had gained one vote, rising to seven, while the Labour Party had at six seats.