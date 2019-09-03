Saudi and UAE leaders ‘more pro-Israel than a lot of Jews,’ says prominent Christian Zionist

A prominent leader of the US Christian Zionist movement has made a surprising claim about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his UAE counterpart Mohammed Bin Zayed by saying that they are “more pro-Israel than a lot of Jews”.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Dr Mike Evans, who in 2015 founded the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem with the late Shimon Peres as its first chairman, speaking about his private meetings with Arab leaders to an audience at the Jerusalem Post 8th annual conference, which was held in New York two months ago. Evans can be seen displaying astonishment and delight in equal measure over his discovery of the views of Arab leaders concerning Israel.

“I’ve met with MBZ in the Emirates,” he explained. “I’ve met with MBS in Saudi Arabia… and I can tell you something astonishing. These leaders are more pro-Israel than a lot of Jews.” He used colloquialisms to identify the two Crown Princes.

Dr Evans is courted by US Presidents because of the huge influence that he wields over Christian Zionists. He has boasted of spending hours speaking to Arab leaders, mostly discussing Israel and Palestine. It seems that he has had a number of such meetings with Bin Salman and Bin Zayed.

He is a self-described “devout American-Christian Zionist leader” and “renowned Middle East expert,” according to a profile of the preacher. His outspoken style is said to have garnered him a reputation as a “shock jock for Armageddon”.

The most critical objective today for the Christian-Zionist movement, according to Evans, is to recruit the millions of Evangelicals and other Protestants to fight alongside Israel in the forum of world-wide opinion and activism. He is said to have worked closely with the late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (1913-1992) to build relationships between Christian Zionists and Israel, as well as advocating for strong US-Israel relations.

Mike Evans is described as having an extreme religious view of the conflict and sees Christian-Zionists as the linchpin of efforts to roll back anti-Zionist sentiments. They believe that defending Israel is a religious duty, and regard the return of Jews to the Holy Land — “the ingathering of the exiles” — to be a prerequisite for triggering a succession of events that will lead to the second coming of Jesus Christ and, ultimately, Armageddon.

As the late Grace Halsell explained in her book Forcing God’s Hand: Why Millions Pray for a Quick Rapture—and Destruction of Planet Earth, Christian-Zionists are trying to bring about the end of the world with their fanatical support for the State of Israel.