Islamic Action Front in Jordan urges government to respond to teachers’ demands

Security forces seen taking security measures as Jordanian teachers gather near government headquarters, during a protest for better pay in Amman, Jordan on September 05, 2019 [Laith Joneidi / Anadolu Agency]

The Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood, on Friday urged the government to respond to teachers’ demands, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the IAF described the demands of the Jordanian teachers as “legal”, according to Jordanian law and Constitution.

The statement came one day after massive protests for teachers, who are demanding 50 per cent as a rise in salary.

According to the statement, the IAF condemned the use of “force” and “violence” by the government to suppress the teachers’ protests.

“Such measures reiterate the failure of the government in dealing with different national issues, including the demands of the teachers who constitute a very large part of the society,” the statement asserted.

The IAF also announced its solidarity with the teachers in their “peaceful” movement to get their rights accumulated for five years.

On Thursday, thousands of Jordanian teachers took to the streets demanding a 50 per cent rise in their salaries.

Protesters gathered near the government headquarters in the capital of Amman, amid a heavy security presence.

The Jordanian security forces dispersed the gathering using tear gas, before the protesters managed to regroup and resume their sit-in.

Established in 2011, the Jordan Teachers Association and organiser of the protest, has 140,000 registered members.