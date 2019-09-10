Israel drone shot down in south Gaza

Palestinian resistance factions last night shot down an Israeli drone in the southern Gaza Strip.

Confirming that one of their drones had been lost, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement: “Last night, a small drone crashed in the southern Gaza Strip.”

“The incident is being investigated.”

No details were given as to why the drone was in the area or what mission it was carrying out.

Local news sites reported that an Israeli “quad-copter” drone had been targeted.

Israel regularly uses drones to collect intelligence and to target Palestinians. Over the past few weeks numerous Israeli drones have been downed both in the besieged Gaza Strip and in Lebanon.

