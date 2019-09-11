​Israel: Army, Mossad censure Netanyahu for using them for electoral purposes

​Israeli security services have criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the press conference he held on Monday saying they “have been used politically in the Netanyahu election campaign.”

Netanyahu had discussed Iran’s alleged nuclear capabilities with local newspaper Maariv reporting the criticism against him was justified by the political headlines he made at the conference. But sources in Netanyahu’s office said it was the security chiefs who recommended and asked the prime minister to release a statement on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The official sources affirmed that everything was set up in coordination with the army and Mossad and as per their recommendations.

Chief of Mossad, Joseph Cohen, and Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, Chief of General Staff of the Israel army, the newspaper added, support Netanyahu.

