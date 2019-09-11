Algerians alert following news of PM’s imminent resignation

Algerians are awaiting news regarding reports circulated today by Reuters, which cited two significant sources, about Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui’s intention to resign to facilitate elections this year.

The Algerian army said that the election is the only way to end the protests crisis that started months ago.

The departure of Bedoui is one of the protesters’ key demands after forcing former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April and refused to hold new elections until achieving a radical change in the state’s power structure.

Read: Algerian National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation presents final report to interim president

Algeria has endured unprecedented widespread unrest since last February, which began with the rejection of Bouteflika’s candidacy for a fifth term. In April, the protesters succeeded to force him to resign. Thus, parliament speaker Abdelkader Bensalah temporarily took office, per the constitution.

The opposition refused to hold presidential elections before the fulfilment of several demands, primarily the departure of symbols of the former regime. However, the current rulers in Algeria declined to engage in a transitional period and called for holding presidential elections.