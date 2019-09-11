UN Envoy to Libya discusses possible international conference

UN Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame has discussed the possibility of holding an international conference on the Libyan crisis, Anadolu reported on Tuesday. He raised the issue with the Canadian ambassador to Libya on Tuesday, along with the latest developments in the country.

The same issue was apparently discussed previously by Salame and his deputy for political affairs with the Acting British Ambassador. The G7 members — the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — also called for an international conference on Libya when they met in France last month.

Libya has been suffering from a political crisis since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The situation in the North African state is now complicated, with the renegade General Khalifa Haftar controlling many areas. On 4 April, forces loyal to Haftar launched an attack on Tripoli, the home of Libya’s internationally-backed government.

